Curtain Up! The Garrick

The Garrick is back for a spell of farcical fun with Peter Quilter's theatrical comedy Curtain Up!

In this dynamic show, deceased Michael has left his derelict theatre to the five women in his life: first wife, Pam; daughter, Theresa; mother, Betty; secretary, Sharon; and mistress Jackie.

As tensions soar and rivalries flare, the women must find a way to put their differences aside in their bid to restore the venue to its former glory and fulfill Michael's dream of a thriving theatre.

But when their plan to hold a fund-raising concert featuring local talent and a world-famous star goes awry, the threat of closure hurtles towards them.

The show, a reworking of Quilter's Respecting Your Piers, features an all-female cast comprising Vivienne Thornber, Kathleen Riley, Susan Dinsdale, Emily Williamson and Jamie-Leigh Hindman while Steve Grist is returning as director for his second production with the society.

Curtain Up! will be presented at the ACE Centre, Cross Street, Nelson, from Wednesday, February 8th to Saturday, February 11th, starting at 7-30pm nightly.

Individual performance tickets are available from the ACE Centre box office on 01282 661080 between 10am to 4pm and are priced at £10 each or £7.50 for students.

For season tickets, please contact Martin Chadwick on 07788 554939.

Visit www.thegarrick.org for details of the society's activities.