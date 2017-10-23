Dazzling whirlwind of wonder at Rainhall Centre

A whirlwind of wonder is storming into Pendle on Friday.



Audiences can ride waves of theatre and dance, as drama, spectacle, music and storytelling are whirled together for magical show, Kathakali.



“We’re really excited to bring art from Kerala [South India] to Barnoldswick,” said Spot On Lancashire’s Lyndsey Wilson.



The Kala Chethena Kathakali Company will cast a rainbow of colour and dazzle audiences with its ancient art in celebration of the UK India Year of Culture.



These world-class Kathakali experts have undergone years of intense training and performed internationally for decades.



“The show highlights how a kid from a council estate in Rochdale can take an amazing adventure and find themselves following a completely different path,” said Lyndsey.



It will follow a demonstration on story-telling and a short film capturing the rich cultural identity of the people of Kerala.



“Being able to help [Kalamandalam Barbara Vijayakumar] bring her company back to where her adventure began is an honour, and we can’t wait to share her experiences with our audiences,” Lyndsey said.



The show starts at 7pm at The Rainhall Centre, Barnoldswick.



Book on 01282 345200.