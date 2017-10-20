Farce bringing a night of thrills and spills to The Muni

There’s never been a greater farce than love - and if you don’t believe it, check out this classic comedy.

Expect a night of thrills and spills when Borderline Theatre Company cover audiences in a duvet of fun next month with its presentation of Bedroom Farce.

Maureen Roberts is revisiting Alan Ayckbourn’s farcical show as director 25 years after performing it with Pendle Civic Players.

She said: “This is a wonderful comedy, not just because of the clever way Ayckbourn tells the story of four couples, but also how he makes them like real people, complete with their hang-ups and darker traits. It might be farcical but it also has a recognisably human depth to it.”

The stars are David Kendrick, James Bateman, Liam Davies, Mike Craine, Claire Foster, Georgina Smith, Maureen Roberts, Nicola Nuttall and Lynne Cummings.

“Often the play is staged in a very conventional way, and that can work fine, but I’d like to find a way to get it off the stage and give the audience a different view of the action,” Maureen added. “But just what that is, people will have to come and see it to find out.”

The show will run at The Muni Theatre, Colne, from Wednesday to Saturday, November 8 - 11th.

Book on 01282 661234.