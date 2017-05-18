Heroes; The Little Theatre

Colne Dramatic Society will fire bullets of comedy and poignancy when it stages this military play.

Heroes is a 2005 translation and adaptation by Tom Stoppard of the French play, Le Vent Des Peupliers, by Gérald Sibleyras.

Set in 1959 in a French retirement home for First World War veterans, it follows the lives of three residents, Henri, Gustave and Philippe: an idealist; a pragmatist; and a fence-sitter.

Having claimed a hospital terrace as their private territory - a mini-empire nodding to the causes of the First World War - the friends hatch a plan to escape the security of their home.

As their plans unfold, this moving tale captures their struggles to navigate the ruins of war: mental illness; physical disability; and chronic fainting.

A formidable force in the form of theatre stalwarts Alan Bailey, Peter Allen and Alan Hargreaves as the three veterans will command the stage, delivering pummellings of comedy, sadness and absurdity.

The production will serve as the finale to the society’s 2016-17 season.

Performances will run at The Little Theatre, River Street, Colne, from Monday, June 19th to Saturday, June 24th, beginning at 7-30pm nightly.

Tickets cost £7 for Monday and Tuesday and £7.50 from Wednesday to Saturday.

They can be purchased via the theatre answerphone on 01282 861424.

Bookings will open on Thursday, June 1st.

Alternatively, you can book in person at Colne Library on Saturday, June 10th or Saturday, June 17th, from 11am to 1pm.