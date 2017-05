Audiences are being given the chance to watch a “live” radio recording of It’s a Wonderful Life.

More than 40 characters will be brought to life by eight actors when this heart-warming tale is recorded on The Pendle Hippodrome stage, New Market Street, Colne, on Tuesday to Saturday, June 6th to 10th, at 7-30pm.

For tickets (£7) ring 01282 863210/617315.