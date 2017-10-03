Join Hollywood actor in support of Burnley Youth Theatre

Have your name uttered in the same sentence as a Hollywood film star by joining him as a benefactor of Burnley Youth Theatre.

When you sign up to the charity’s new fund-raising scheme you will join a list of stars which includes Sir Ian McKellen.

Sign up as a benefactor of Burnley Youth Theatre to join a list that includes film star, Sir Ian McKellen. (s)

The aim is to raise £40,000 per year to fund fun and confidence-boosting theatre activities for children.

For just £40 a year or £3.50 a month, residents can help ensure the arts remain accessible to all children in the area, no matter their background.

They will also be supporting the charity’s bid to bring diverse communities together through the use of theatre.

Join today at www.burnleyyouththeatre.org or send an email to leroy.philbrook@burnleyyouththeatre.org

Burnley Youth Theatre needs your help to fund its confidence-boosting activities for youngsters. (s)