Love bites twice in Pendle shows

Even the festive spirit can’t stop romance turning icy in Pendle’s theatre scene this month.

Because two fabulous and biting shows - Bedroom Farce and Wuthering Heights - are bursting with the woes and whims of love.

First up is the classic and passionate tale of Cathy and Heathcliff, brought to life by Hotbuckle Productions.

“We produce new writing and original work, but are best known for our adaptations of traditional, classic works of literature.

“We don’t like to conform when we adapt these tales - we like to think we don’t just do what people expect,” said Creative Director, Fiona Leaning.

In this intense story, set on the windswept Yorkshire moors, Catherine Earnshaw and Heathcliff find themselves ensnared by a fiery love for one another.

Heathcliff, a foundling adopted by Catherine’s father, leaves Wuthering Heights, believing she does not love him.

But trouble is never too far away, reemerging when he returns years later to seek his revenge.

“Our style is distinctive - lightning-fast costume changes, [and] humour, but above all, we strive to make whatever story we are telling as human as possible,” Fiona added.

“Novels that may well have seemed impenetrable before will be unlocked and freed for an audience to enjoy.”

The show will be presented at The Rainhall Centre, Barnoldswick, on Thursday at 7pm.

Reserve your seats by visiting the box office or by calling 01282 345200.

The world of romance will spin further threads of mischief and mayhem next week when Borderline Theatre Company presents Bedroom Farce.

In Alan Ayckbourn’s classic comedy, four couples find themselves in a farcical maze of lies.

Staged at The Muni Theatre, Colne, it will be directed by Maureen Roberts, who performed it with Pendle Civic Players 25 years ago.

“This is a wonderful comedy, not just because of the clever way that Ayckbourn tells the story of these four couples, but also how he makes them like real people, complete with their hang-ups and darker traits.

“It might be farcical but it also has a recognisably human depth to it,” she said.

“Often the play is staged in a very conventional way, and that can work fine, but I’d like to find a way to get it off the Muni stage and give the audience a different view of the action. But just what that is, people will have to come and see it to find out.”

It will run from Wednesday to Saturday at 7-30pm.

Book on 01282 661234.