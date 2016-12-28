Modern twist on a classic tale

Greenbrook Pantomime Society is spinning the classic tale of Aladdin to uplift audiences next month.

“Aladdin,” said Chairman Debbie Hargreaves, “along with his gang, run a scrap yard, recycling everything they find, and this is where he finds the magic lamp. The genie turns out to be slightly ‘shop soiled’ too.

“The key message of the show is that it doesn’t matter what your background is, if you are determined, and believe in yourself, you can achieve your goals. Also highlighted is the importance of recycling, and that money can’t buy you happiness or love.

“The audience can expect lots of laughs, great music and dance numbers, the usual ‘goodies and baddies’ and a cast who are enthusiastic and very talented!”

The show will be presented from Thursday, January 5th to Saturday, January 7th, starting at 7-30pm nightly. There will also be a 2pm matinee on the Saturday.

Further performances will run the following week (same days and times).

Tickets are £8 for adults, £5 for concessions and £22 for a family ticket (two adults and two children).

To book your seats please call 01282 719462.