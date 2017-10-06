Musical Bonanza at The Miners

Outcry Theatre Group will be loud and proud when they bring a musical bonanza to town this Friday.

Outcry at the Miners is a wonderful musical assortment of extracts from international sensations like Chicago, Blood Brothers, Avenue Q and Vagina Monologues.

Audiences can also be stars of the show by taking part in a sing-a-long section.

The night’s thrills and spills kick off at 8pm at The Burnley Miners Club, Plumbe Street.