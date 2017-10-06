Musical Bonanza at The Miners

Outcry Theatre Group will be loud and proud when they bring a musical bonanza to town this Friday.
Outcry at the Miners is a wonderful musical assortment of extracts from international sensations like Chicago, Blood Brothers, Avenue Q and Vagina Monologues.
Audiences can also be stars of the show by taking part in a sing-a-long section.
The night’s thrills and spills kick off at 8pm at The Burnley Miners Club, Plumbe Street.
Almost Done!
Registering with Pendle Today means you're ok with our terms and conditions.