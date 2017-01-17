Musical extends the festive fun

If you're one of those people who'd work in a Christmas shop for free, then worry not - Pendle Hippodrome Youth Theatre is extending the festive period with this family musical.

Fletcher Smith and Harley Horsfall will lead the way as Buddy and Jovie in the beloved tale, Elf the Musical Jr.

Based on the 2003 hit film starring Will Ferrell, the production follows Buddy as he journeys from the North Pole to New York City in search of his father.

Having mistakenly crawled into Fr Christmas' sack of gifts, Buddy, a young orphan, is transported to the North Pole and raised there as an elf. But as the years pass - and as he flourishes in size but not in toy-making ability - he confronts the truth that he is different to the other elves.

Concluding that he must indeed be human, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth family and discover his true identity. But with a dad on the naughty list and a half-brother who doesn't even believe in Fr Christmas, drama and comedy abound as he attempts to win over his new family and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas.

The show kicks off tomorrow and closes on Saturday, with nightly performances taking place at Pendle Hippodrome, New Market Street, Colne, at 7-30pm. A Saturday matinee will be presented at 2pm.

Tickets, costing £10 for adults and £8 for under 18s, are available online at www.phtheatre.co.uk

Alternatively, drop into Discover Pendle, Boundary Mill or Central Garage, Fence.