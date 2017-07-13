New am-dram group is loud and proud

Smashing norms with a thundering of talent and jolting audiences through a spectrum of emotions with a whirlwind of challenging work is a new am-dram society.

Outcry Theatre Group was set up by Coordinator Mick Dawson and friends to explore boundary-pushing plays that tackle darker and more complex or serious subjects while showcasing the eclecticism of the town’s creative talents, including improvisation.

“What makes Outcry stand out,” he said, “is its collegiate style and inclusiveness. It’s a group where everyone can bring their point of view to the table.

“Most societies pick the show and you’re either in it or you’re not. But we try to choose productions for the flexibility of the casting so anyone who wants to be in them can have a role.

“We make decisions together, rather than imposing them. That’s what makes the difference.”

To boost funds for more challenging performances, the group is hosting a comedy and cabaret night next week.

It will feature extracts from plays and musicals like Blood Brothers, Cabaret, Avenue Q, Vagina Monologues and Grease.

“The evening will offer a great mixture of different styles,” Mick said. “There will be something for everyone, from songs and sketches to poems and monologues.”

Also sprinkled in are original sketches showcasing the writing talents of the members while a piece of physical theatre will complete the night’s entertainment.

The performance will take place on Thursday at The Union Exchange, Market Street, Colne at 8pm, and a bar will be open for drinks.

Tickets are priced at £5 and will be available at the door.

Speak to a member on the night if you are interested in joining the society.