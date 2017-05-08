Pendle Hippodrome Youth Theatre displays award-winning style

These 16 budding stars proved exactly what makes them an award-winning theatre group when they performed at the NODA Awards last month.

Following their successful run last year, Pendle Hippodrome Youth Theatre was invited to stage a cabaret at the National Operatic And Dramatic Association’s North West Awards.



The performance marked their win of Best Youth Production at the awards last year for Phantom of the Opera.



Their 20-minute cabaret wove an array of classic songs from past productions, including Elf the Musical, The Wizard of Oz, Footloose, Anything Goes, Disco Inferno and Bugsy Malone.



The audience of 300 was also treated to a sneak-peak of their upcoming show, Annie, next February.



Josh Hindle offered his directorial talents while Lisa Manley was musical director and Cathryn Osborne the choreographer.