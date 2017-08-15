Play spins a dark web of deceit

A dark web of secrets and lies will be revealed in The Garrick’s first instalment of the new season.

In Dangerous Corner, JB Priestley examines the devastating consequences for a group of friends and family members when the truth about a man’s suicide gradually unfolds.

“Priestley was fascinated with the concept of time and the ‘what-if’ effect,” said production assistant Alan Hargreaves.

Dangerous Corner is among a number of shows, including An Inspector Calls and Time and the Conways, which have become collectively known as the Time Plays. The series not only manipulates time but also explores the potentially traumatic butterfly-effect.

The Garrick production has a formidable cast. Starring are Jonathan Pye (Robert Caplan), Sophie Greenwood (Freda Caplan), Katy Taylor (Betty Whitehouse), Joe Davis (Gordon Whitehouse), Laura Chadwick (Olwen Peel), Simon Bailey (Charles Stanton) and Susan Mullen (Maude Mockridge).

Lending his talents as the director, one of The Garrick’s most experienced, is Alan Bailey.

“Dangerous Corner is a fascinating play, which is full of intrigue,” Alan added. “It’s intense but also has lighter moments.

“It’s a suspense thriller and will have audiences intrigued from start to finish.”

It will be staged at The ACE Centre, Cross Street, Nelson, from Wednesday to Saturday, September 27th to 30th.

Tickets are priced at £10 each or £7.50 for students and are available from Friday, September 1st by calling 01282 661080 (from 10am to 4pm).

Season tickets are also on sale and can be booked by ringing Martin Chadwick on 07788 554939. They cost £40 for the first five plays or £48 for all six plays. The price for students is £30 or £36, respectively.