Preston parks are setting for family theatre

What better way to celebrate the school holidays and having the children at home than heading of to Avenham and Miller Park every Friday for live family theatre in the open air?

Pendle Productions have once again teamed up with Preston City Council to bring you a five-week summer season of shows guaranteed to entertain all those aged three to 103.

Starting with the irresistible family favourite “Wind in the Willows” on Friday, July 28, you too can experience all of Toad’s adventures as he rides through the park creating mayhem wherever he goes.

This musical follows life on the riverbank and you can join Badger, Ratty, Mole and Toady as they picnic with performances at 12pm and 2.30pm.

With the classic tale of “The Water Babies” following on August 11, “Wizard of Oz” on the 18th, “Hansel and Gretel on the 25th and “Peter Pan” finishing the season in swashbuckling style on the Friday, September 1, there is something for everyone.

Tickets are priced to make it affordable for families to attend with a group/family ticket (admitting 3 people) priced at £15. Individual tickets can be bought at £7.50 each. Season tickets, offering an even greater reduction for those visiting each show in the season, are also available.

Families are also encouraged to take a blanket and a picnic to eat whilst watching the show.

Marquees are available for shade, or in the event of unseasonal weather, as performances will continue regardless.

Tickets are available from www.summertheatretickets.co.uk or from free phone number 0800 788 0526.

Tickets can also be purchased on the day of the performance (subject to availability) from the orange box office tent next to the performance space, which can be found next to the Circular fountain in Avenham and Miller Park, South Meadow Lane, Preston.