Remarkable tale of destiny at Burnley Youth Theatre

The destiny of a young boy changes forever when he is torn from his family during political upheaval.



It’s the summer of 1947 and 16 million people are on the move between India and the newly-formed Pakistan.



And when young Pali’s hand slips from his father’s grasp, he finds himself lost and alone.



Saved and taken in by a Muslim family, he is given a new name, a new home, a new faith and a new life.



But seven years later, when his birth father returns to claim him, Pali’s life is once again thrown upside down and he must choose between his past and his present, between the Hindu boy he was born to be and the Muslim son he has become.



Child of the Divide is a remarkable story of identity, family and belonging, written by Sudha Bhuchar and directed by Jim Pope.



Bhuchar Boulevard is touring this intimate tale across the country to mark the 70th anniversary of the partition of India.



And it will come to a Burnley stage on Saturday, October 21st, starting at 6pm.



It will be hosted at Burnley Youth Theatre, Queen’s Park Road for audiences age eight and above.



Tickets can be booked for by calling 01282 458655 or visiting www.ticketsource.co.uk