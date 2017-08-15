Rent will rock your socks off

A Colne am-dram group will rock audiences from hope to despair and back again with a tale of homelessness, drug addiction, death and love.

Pendle Hippodrome Theatre Company will explode on stage in song and dance when it brings Jonathan Larson’s rock musical, Rent, to life.

This inspiring tale follows a group of impoverished young artists as they navigate love and sexuality under the cloud of HIV/Aids.

Alex Pemberton, who plays gender-fluid Angel, said: “Rent pushes so many boundaries: it throws people with different personalities together as friends to show difference isn’t a thing to be afraid of.”

In fact, the musical is jam-packed with colourful and intriguing characters. Take Angel, “an enigma, a ray of light and an explosion of joy”.

Ben Fontaine, who stars as Tom, an IT genius with AIDS, said: “Rent deals with the struggles of having AIDS while embodying the thrill and idealism of Bohemian life.”

It will shower audiences in hope and joy, as light and colour break through the dark skies of fear and hate which haunt the characters’ lives.

“This country has experienced a lot of devastation this year and this show is a great way of sharing love,” said Jess Mcglinchey (rebel, Maureen).

Ben agreed: “It’s exactly what a society in this day and age needs. Audiences can expect an amazingly written, outstandingly performed show which we hope will give you an uplifting experience.”

Blue Blezard (narrator, Mark) said: “Rent’s message is that love and togetherness will get you through whatever life throws at you.

It also urges you “to love like it’s your last day on Earth, grasp each moment of happiness and seize the day,” said Alex.

The production will offer, therefore, a whirlwind of fun.

“Expect the unexpected,” Jess said. “It’s not just a boy-meets-girl scenario: there’s boy-meets-boy and girl-meets-girl too! There’s heartbreak, anger and love all merged into one, which makes the show so special!”

“You will experience something magical,” Blue added.

“The music is unbelievable, the story is so gritty but real, and you’ll go on a journey with the characters,” said Alice Butterfield, who stars as teen drug addict, Mimi.

And, as Alex said: “Expect a completely wild experience. Rent has both comical and emotional moments. The score is a feat of genius and it’ll be nearly impossible to get it out of your head. It’s worth every penny and is sure to be an unforgettable evening.”

It will be staged at the Hippodrome in Colne from September 19th - 23rd at 7-30pm.

To book visit www.phtheatre.co.uk