REVIEW: Lady Windermere's Fan; The Burnley Mechanics

It might have oozed charm and elegance but a social satire at The Burnley Mechanics last week was wild with comedy and emotion.

In Oscar Wilde’s Lady Windermere’s Fan, presented by Theatrical Niche and directed by Pamela Schermann, a mysterious new beauty, Mrs Erlynne, sends society’s elite crowd into a frenzy.

And with her arrival comes a whirlwind of secrets and deception, which threatens the marriage of Lady Windermere, who feels her life tearing at the seams.

Venetia Twigg’s colourful adaptation brightened up this classic play with stylish new threads of humour, charisma and darkness.

Venetia made for a wonderful leading lady, charming audiences with her warmth as the sweet but troubled Lady Windermere.

Tim Atkinson was dashing as Lord Windermere while Bryan Moriarty dazzled as the suave Lord Darlington and Alice Knapton was utterly charismatic as the troublesome Mrs Erlynne.

Venetia’s stylish and high-speed adaptation makes the play as bitingly funny and scandalous as ever - but its quirky modern charm only adds to the fun.

