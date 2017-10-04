Roll up for a mesmerising musical

Step right up ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, for the greatest show on Earth!

BASICS Junior Theatre School is back with a bang to mesmerise audiences with circus tricks and melt hearts with the story of America’s greatest showman.

Reuben and Anna as Barnum and Chairy. (s)

“Barnum is an amazing opportunity for BASICS students, as this show has not been performed in East Lancashire for over 20 years,” said Principal Andy Cooke.

“The BASICS senior leadership team is excited to bring this show to the Pendle Hippodrome for a new generation to see.”

This spectacular show details the life, dreams and marriage of Phineas T. Barnum, who set the world on fire in a blaze of fun and entertainment when he teamed up with J. A. Bailey to create Barnum and Bailey’s Circus.

The cast will push themselves to the limits, not only singing, dancing and acting but presenting a medley of stunts, including juggling, unicycling and acrobatics, plus stilt, trapeze and tight-rope walking.

Anna Hunt. (s)

The show will pirouette on stage from Tuesday to Saturday at 7-30pm nightly while the Saturday matinee will be shown at 2pm.

Tickets cost £13 for adults or £10 for concessions for the Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday evening performances or the Saturday matinee.

Alternatively, you can reserve seats for the Friday or Saturday evening for £14 each for adults or £10 for concessions.

Visit http://basicsjuniortheatre.co.uk to book.