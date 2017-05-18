Shows are sowing the seeds for great minds

Imaginations will flourish when Burnley Youth Theatre serves up two family shows exploring the natural world this season.

First up is a staging of Aleena’s Garden by Colour the Clouds Theatre Company, taking preschoolers on a journey through the seasons.

Meet a host of colourful characters as Aleena tends to her garden from the first days of spring through to a wintery wonderland.

This interactive and sensory show brims with lights, sound, touch, smells and original music while weaving in Makaton sign language.

Performances will take place on Tuesday, May 30th at 11am, 2pm and 4pm.

Audiences will have a chance to meet Aleena and the animals after the show.

The theatre will again be awash with fun and adventure when Open Attic Company presents Much Ado About Puffin.

Mayhem ensues when a lone traveller braving stormy seas and reaching a small island meets a friendly puffin.

This family tale, incorporating puppets and live music, is suitable for ages four and older and will be staged on Thursday, June 1st at 11am.

For both shows, head to Burnley Arts Centre, Queen’s Park Road.

Book on www.burnleyyouththeatre.org