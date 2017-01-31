The Boy Who Cried Wolf, Burnley Youth Theatre

Burnley Youth Theatre is presenting a beast of a play this month.

The Boy Who Cried Wolf, written and performed by Dommy B, as seen on BBC’s Rhyme Rocket, is a family production with additional free activities.



From 10-30 - 11am an arts and crafts session will take place in the foyer, offering children the chance to make their own wolf mask.



From noon to 12-30pm there will be an indoor family picnic (please bring your own food) plus further arts and craft activities in the foyer.



A free drama workshop for ages five and over about the themes of the show will run from 12-30pm to 1-30pm. This must be booked in addition to your ticket to the performance. Places are limited and on a first-come, first-served basis.



The show, suitable for children aged five and above, will be staged on Monday, February 13th at 11am.



Purchase your tickets in advance for £8 for adults, £6 for concessions and £4 for BYT members on www.ticketsource.co.uk.