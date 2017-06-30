The Garrick reveals new season of plays

The Garrick’s 2017 - 18 season will jolt audiences from the comic to the dark on a rollercoaster of theatrical fun.

The season plunges into a dark web of secrets and illicit relationships in the society’s first offering, Dangerous Corner.

J.B. Priestley’s first play will be directed by Alan Bailey and performed from Wednesday to Saturday, September 27th – 30th.

The society will weave another tangle of relationship chaos - this time to comic effect - with their second installment of the season.

Caught on the Hop, directed by Mark Storton and written by Derek Benfield, sees a quiet summer day explode into a sticky mess of plotting, counterplotting and mistaken identities when protagonist Phil drafts friend George into his plans to leave his wife and move in with a girl he met on top of a bus.

The show will run from Wednesday, November 29th to Saturday, December 2nd.

Next up is Maurice’s Jubilee by award-winning actress Nichola McAuliffe.

It’s the poignant and comic tale of former commando and diamond expert Maurice, now in his elderly years. Caught in a love triangle, he looks back on the night he met and fell in love with Queen Elizabeth, promising to meet again on his 90th birthday.

It will be directed by Carolanne Connolly and shown from Wednesday to Saturday, February 7th – 10th.

The final stream of plays ending the season with a bang are: Talking Heads by Alan Bennett and directed by Marilyn Crowther, running from March 21st to 24th; John Mee’s What I Did at School Today, with Kevin Kay as director, from May 9th to 12th; and That Good Night by N.J. Crisp, with Dorothy Spencer in the director’s seat, from June 20th to 23rd.

To book your season tickets, contact Martin Chadwick on 07788 554939 or send him an email on cmall01@aol.com