Theatre group hosting 20th birthday play

The Ashton Group is celebrating its 20th birthday by staging a bitingly cool show in Burnley.

Ice Baby, by Sarah Miller, was one of the first plays produced by the company.

It is the story of a 17 year-old mum, her baby and her friends who are visited by Goblins on a freezing winter’s night.

This coming-of-age play, glistening with comedy and inspired by true stories of teenage parents, is about growing up without role models.

It will be staged at Burnley Youth Theatre, Queen’s Park Road, tonight at 7-30pm.

The show is suitable for audiences over the age of 14.