Triple dose of theatre school fun

Nurture your child’s imagination and see them blossom with confidence under a shower of theatrical fun at one of Burnley Youth Theatre’s summer workshops.

Youngsters will dip into the fantastical worlds of some of literature’s best-loved stories as they discover drama techniques and devise an original production.

Each workshop will culminate in a Friday performance for friends and family, beginning at 4pm.

The Discoverers’ group will be transported to the enchanting landscapes of Grimms’ beloved stories through a medley of music, movement and voice. The Magic of Fairytales is open to children aged six to eight and will run from Monday, July 31st to Friday, August 4th.

Thespians aged eight to 11 can meet a host of wacky and wonderful characters in Recreating Roald Dahl. This fun-filled summer school will take place from Monday to Friday, August 7 - 11th.

Completing this trio of treats is Twisted Tales, which is aimed at ages 11 - 18 (or up to age 25 for those with learning disabilities). Infusing classic stories with new life, this magical workshop will transport traditional characters to the streets of Burnley, shaking up tales like Oliver Twist for a modern spin. It will last from Monday to Friday, August 14 - 18th.

Each workshop costs £50 and will be held from 10am - 4pm daily.

For further information or to book a place for your child call 01282 427767 or visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/burnleyyouththeatre

There is a limited number of bursaries available each week. To apply, please send an email to jess.milne@burnleyyouththeatre.org

Applications must be received at least two weeks before the start date.