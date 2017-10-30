Wuthering Heights heads to Barnoldswick

Bringing the passionate tale of Cathy and Heathcliff to life once more, the thrilling production of the classic Wuthering Heights is on its way to Barnoldswick.

The intense story, set on the windswept Yorkshire moors, of love and revenge will be coming to The Rainhall Centre in Barnoldswick in a thrilling production from Hotbuckle Theatre.

"We are best known for our adaptations of traditional, classic works of literature," said Fiona Leaning, Creative Director for the professional theatre company. "We don't like to conform when we adapt these tales - we like to think we don't just do what people expect.

"Our style is distinctive - lightning-fast costume changes, humour, but above all, we strive to make whatever story we are telling as human as possible," she added. "Novels that may well have seemed impenetrable before will be unlocked and freed for an audience to enjoy."

The show forms part of Spot On Lancashire’s autumn season of touring, taking professional arts events to village halls and libraries across the county, with Spot On’s Lyndsey Wilson saying: “We're delighted to welcome Hotbuckle Theatre to Lancashire, and in a venue so close to Bronte country.

"Hotbuckle are experts in bringing classic literature to the stage," she added. "With live music, multiple characterisations, humour and inventiveness, this story really comes to life in their hands.”

Taking place on Thursday, November 7th, tickets are priced at £7 in advance, £8 on the door, or £26 for a group of four in advance and can be purchased at The Rainhall Centre box office directly, or by calling 01282 345 200.

For more information about the show or to see the full Spot On autumn 2017 programme, visit www.spotonlancashire.co.uk, email hello@spotonlancashire.co.uk, or call 01254 660 360.