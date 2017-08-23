Waltz your way to fun at The Rainhall Centre

Strut your stuff and enjoy a whirl of family fun at The Rainhall Centre's first ever day of dance.

This fabulous event will see professionals from companies like Imogen Gibson School show off their skills and provide an assortment of dance classes in ballet and theatre for both children and adults alike.

Residents will also be offered the chance to try their hands at African and Indian dancing, including Bollywood and Bhangra, while a spot of circle dancing to music from around the world, as practised in countries like Greece and Romania, is ideal for meeting new people and building friendships.

Then, to top off this wonderful day and keep the fun going until early evening, will be a session of Latin and ballroom dancing.

All classes are free, available on a first-come, first-served basis and will run for approximately 45 minutes, with the event taking place at the Barnoldswick venue in Rainhall Road on Saturday, September 2nd from 10am to 8pm.

To view the class timetable, please visit the Rainhall Centre’s Facebook page or for more information, call 01282 345200.