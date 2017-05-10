What larks are in store when comedy ‘treasure’ Bill flies in

Pronounced by The Guardian Guide as “approaching the status of national treasure” and hailed by The Times as being, “at the top of his game”, comedian musician Bill Bailey has announced details of his brand new live show, Larks in Transit – and he’ll be heading north west – including Preston, Blackburn and Southport.

Larks In Transit is a compendium of travellers’ tales and the general shenanigans of 20 years as a travelling comedian.

With musical virtuosity, surreal tangents and trademark intelligence, Bill Bailey tackles politics, philosophy and the pursuit of happiness.

Plus, he fashions a symphony from a ringtone, tells the real story of Old McDonald and reimagines the Stars and Stripes.

That’s two decades of touring larks from a comic described by The Telegraph as “the brainiest comic of his generation.”

British Comedy Award winner, Bill has enjoyed success on the live stage for many years. In 2001 he took his show Bewilderness to New York for an eight-week run at the Westbeth Theatre. The New York Times wrote of him, “Bill is an unalloyed pleasure, a treat for the funny bone, the brain and the ear” and The Telegraph pronounced him “a hobbit with a wicked sense of humour”.

In 2004 he performed his show Part Troll at over 50 venues around the UK, culminating in an extended run at London’s Wyndhams Theatre. In 2007 he embarked on a sold-out UK arena tour with his audio-visual, comedic extravaganza, Tinselworm.

In 2011 Bill performed one of the biggest comedy gigs in the world, performing to some 60,000 fans at Knebworth, when he headlined the Sonisphere Rock Festival alongside rock gods Metallica, Slayer, Megadeth and Anthrax. A regular on BBC’s QI, and 11 series as team captain on Never Mind The Buzzcocks, Bill’s TV portfolio includes three series of the hit black comedy Black Books (C4) in which he played the increasingly deranged ex-accountant Manny Bianco, Jonathan Creek, Have I Got News for You and the 2011 Doctor Who Christmas Special.

A keen naturalist and environmentalist, he has long been a supporter of numerous charities including International Animal Rescue, with whom he visited dancing bear sanctuaries in India in 2005. He is also patron of Good Vibrations and The Music House for Children, as well as an Ambassador for Youth Music. He continues to support many others, including The Sumatran Orangutan Society, Bowel Cancer UK, Prostate Cancer UK, The Asthma Society and Reprieve.

Bill was also recently presented with an Honorary Doctorate of the University of the Sunshine Coast in Queensland, Australia, for his outstanding contribution to the environment on a global scale.

This summer, in memory of his mother who he lost to bowel cancer in 2005, Bill will be walking 100-mile The Ridgeway Walk in support of Stand Up To Cancer.

Tickets for Bill Bailey at Preston, on March 21, are on sale from Friday (May 12) at 10am, priced £29, from Preston Guild Hall: https://prestonguildhall.co.uk/shows/bill-bailey-larks-in-transit/

He is also playing: Manchester Apollo (March 2); Blackburn King George’s Hall (March 19) and Southport Theatre (April 27).