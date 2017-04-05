Wordsmiths hosting literary fun

Creatives can indulge in the wonder of words in an afternoon of poetry and prose.

The event, compered by John Cummings, will lead up to the birthday of the great English bard, William Shakespeare, and will have a "families" theme.

Readings and performances will be given by a raft of players, including Alan Hargreaves, Marilyn Crowther and Peter Allen. There will also be some original poetry by local wordsmiths, including poet Mervyn Hadfield.

Anyone wishing to give a reading should speak to John Cummings at Colne Library before the event begins.

The event, which is free and includes refreshments, will take place on Wednesday, April 19th at 2pm at Colne Library.