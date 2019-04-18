"A huge boost": New Barnoldswick housing development to have residents in-situ by end of 2019

A new Barnoldswick housing development is set to welcome its new residents by the end of 2019, with a developer earmarking the town as a "sought-after location".

In what developers Berkeley DeVeer Homes have called a "huge boost for the town", the prestigious new development will address Pendle's lack of quality new build family homes and boost stock in the area which has been limited over the past five years, with Kensington Forest, situated near Silentnight, set to become one of the most prestigious addresses in the area.

“We’ve been looking at this location for a number of years now," said Dan Hardcastle, Head of Sales for Berkeley DeVeer. "Pendle, and especially Barnoldswick is an extremely sought-after location being close to both Manchester and Leeds, but until now buyers in the area have had little choice, with very few quality new homes coming to market.

"The attention to detail and the careful and painstaking craftsmanship we’ve applied to Kensington Forest elevates our houses into homes," Dan added, also confirming that the firm would be working with local estate agents Petty's. "It was important to us that Petty had a good working knowledge of the local area and that they’re well established, well-known and well-respected in the area with a similar ethos to our own”.

Ian Bythell, Residential Director at Petty, added: “As the area's only member of the Relocation Agent Network we’re uniquely placed to recognise the offering Kensington Forrest provides for people looking to relocate to Pendle. It will be a huge boost and provide additional high quality housing stock to the area.”