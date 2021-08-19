Kelbrook Arts Exhibition planned for August bank holiday weekend

The painting by Mary Bennett

Preparations are well underway for the 23rd annual exhibition, which this year, Covid depending, takes place over August Bank Holiday, Saturday 28th, Sunday 29th and Monday 30th in Kelbrook Village Hall.

Pat Butler said: "In previous years there have been around 300 exhibits from many artists and this year is hopefully going to be something similar. The last event two years ago raised £1,500 which was split equally between two charities.