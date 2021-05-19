Pies and art are on show at newly reopened Pendle Heritage Centre

Pendle Heritage Centre finally reopened this week

There have been quite a few changes at the Heritage Centre, as the team used the Lockdown and two grants from the Government’s Culture Recovery Fund to carry out a range of refurbishments ahead of the next stage of restrictions easing this week.

The money has helped to refurbish the toilets, redecorate the Garden Tearoom, add a new chillout zone by the Victorian range in Parkhill House and open a new takeaway in the courtyard operating from a former gardener’s cottage.

In the herb garden, a large, wooden gazebo has been built to shelter those diners who would still prefer to be outside.

Volunteers have been hard at work

Deputy centre manager, Rhona Brett, said: “We had an absolutely cracking day in our shop yesterday. Everyone has been saying 'we’ve been peering through the windows watching all the refurbishments. We have been so excited about your reopening. We have really missed the Heritage Centre.' As you can imagine, this is music to our ears.”

As expected in the popular Garden Tearoom, which is known for its traditional baked goods, the most popular choices were the range of pies.

One customer couldn’t get her fill at lunchtime and she and her mother came armed with tupperware so they could have different pies for dinner.

“It’s all about the pies”, she enthused.

The annual exhibition by Pendle artists runs until May 31st and has been attracting a wide demographic of visitors.