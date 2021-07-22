A super makeover for Colne's community cinema

The independent cinema in Robert Street was becoming a regular place to visit for our locals and surrounding areas until Covid-19 struck.

Asda Colne store's community champion Diane Springthorpe - a passionate supporter of The Little Savoy community picture house – was asked to help officially reopen it after she secured a grant for £6,200 from the Asda Foundation for renovations at the cinema, which supports the local community and the many different groups who use its facilities.

Store manager Craig Donaldson said everyone at the store was proud of the way Diane's supported the venue, and delighted that she was invited to play a prominent role when it reopened.

Premiere

He said: "I'm so, so proud of this amazing lady. There aren't the words in the dictionary to describe the fantastic work Diane does or the magnitude of the impact she has on changing people's lives for the better.

"We had the privilege of accompanying Diane to the grand opening of The Little Savoy – an old fashioned picture house supporting its local community and the many different groups who use its facilities. This little Tardis has been renovated to an impeccable standard with the support of £6,200 from the Asda Foundation and the fantastic work of Andrew Reed and his volunteers.

"I always knew how much Diane loves her job and how she thrives to support and be better every day but from listening to the incredible speech by Diane officially opening The Little Savoy it was clear to see this is more than just a job for Diane but a passion to truly help support her community. We are so proud of you and thank you!"

The Little Savoy was founded in 2018 by Andrew Reed alongside Darran Ward and in February 2020 it underwent a revamp paid for with the help of the Asda Foundation grant orchestrated by Diane.

Diane said: "I'm proud of the relationship I've got with the guys and the fact that so many people are grateful for what we have given them. It's about the community and it's about proving that, as a company, we are not just about selling tins of beans but we are helping those people out there as they are our customers.

"When I saw what they've done to the place I was blown away. Before the revamp it was really just a shed with a projector! Much of the work has been done by Andrew and volunteers – and it's brilliant.

"It's not just a theatre. It has a children's playgroup twice a week, and school visits where children learn about the theatre and its heritage and they also invite people from care homes too."

Before Covid-19 forced cinemas to close, the theatre specialised in family, classic and blockbuster films for audiences of all ages.