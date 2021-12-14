All female cast and classic hits of the 60s set to make Burnley audiences laugh and cry in hard hitting play about young unmarried mums

Director Alan Hargreaves saw a production of Be My Baby, by Amanda Whittington, performed several years ago by amateur players Dewsbury Arts Group. And he admitted moved and inspired him in ways many professional societies have failed to.

Set in 1964 in in St Saviour’s a C of E church run mother and baby home in the North of England which takes in unmarried mothers during their pregnancy and accommodates them until their child is born.

The story unfolds to show the audience how the child becomes the 'property' of social services before being given up for adoption to vetted married couples.

Cathryn Osborne, one of the stars of Be My Baby

This is a play that gives a voice to so many women in history that were affected by mother and baby homes and forced adoption. It means a lot to the cast that they get it right so there is a lot of hard work going on behind the scenes

The six strong cast include Maisie Leaver, Cathryn Osborne, Charis Deighton, Rachel Bailey, Lauren S Jackson and Leanne Wharf.

The play, which will be performed at Burnley Youth Theatre, is a comment on one of the unspoken realities of the ‘Swinging Sixties' and features several classic hits from the decade including ‘Be My Baby’ and 'So Young' by The Ronettes. ‘Chapel of Love’ by The Dixie Cups, ‘Past Present and Future’ by The Shangri-La’s.

Alan said the play resonates with him personally as his own daughter was born in 1966, just two years after the year the play is set in.

Charis Deighton stars in Be My Baby

He said: "Whether you are watching, playing, or part of the team, this play has the capability of making you laugh, cry, or just simply think."

Tickets are available through Martin Chadwick on 07788554939 or email [email protected]

Be My Baby cast member Maisie Leaver