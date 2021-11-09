Battle of the sexes comedy musical marks popular Burnley theatre group's return to the stage for first time in two years
The comedy musical '9 to 5' is to be staged by Burnley Light Opera Society, marking the company's return to the stage for the first time since 2019.
The musical, based on the 1980 film of the same name starring Dolly Parton and featuring the classic hit 9 to 5, is about three working women who live out their fantasies of getting even with and overthrowing their company's autocratic, 'sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot" boss.
The company were last on stage in November two years ago with The Sound of Music. A concert planned for April last year was a casualty of the pandemic.
It also marks the return to her first main show since 2016 for Leanne Wharf who will play the role of Doralee Rhodes, the character made famous by Dolly Parton.
Violet Newstead is played by BLOS stalwart Zoe Tompkins and Judy Bernly will be played by Jenny Gill.
The boss is played by Daniel Morville and seasoned stalwart Joanne Gill plays Roz Keith.
The show opens this Saturday (November 13th) and runs next week from Tuesday to Saturday, November 16th to 20th.
Tickets are available from the Mechanics Theatre box office on Manchester Road by ringing 01282 664400.
Box office opening hours are Tuesday to Friday 11am to 4pm and Saturday 11am to 2:30pm. Tickets can also be booked through the website by going to https://burnleymechanics.ticketsolve.com/shows.