Children's magical story is Christmas production for Burnley Youth Theatre as planning begins to mark its 50th year

And tickets have sold fast for the production, which runs from Friday to Sunday, December 10th to 12th.

The show tells the magical story, set in Narnia, where the audience will have tea with a friendly fawn, meet talking beavers and encounter the brave and noble lion Aslan, who battles the evil White Witch.

The cast are thrilled to be back on stage after overcoming the challenges of the last 18 months which Anthony Preston, who is chairman of the trustees, described as an 'unprecedented' time.

He said: “Burnley Youth Theatre has faced, and overcome, many challenges in the past. Unlike previous hurdles we have faced - we have shared the recent challenge of the pandemic with everyone.

"It has been an unprecedented time, for our organisation, and for all of us on a personal level.

"Prior to covid, BYT weathered the immense upheaval of a major water leakage, which put our main building out of action for 12 months, quickly followed by serious failings in our roof.

"It is testament to the dedication of our staff, trustees, supporters, volunteers and funders, and our resilience and fortitude, that we have emerged stronger, more dynamic and ambitious, and ready for the future.

"We are extremely grateful for all of those who have helped us. Our main building has had a complete refurbishment and our roof has now been replaced. During the pandemic closure we took full advantage of the furlough scheme and business support grants, protecting the jobs of all our staff."

"Our main funders were accommodating in extending grant funding timetables and adjusting programme delivery when we were unable to operate fully.

"Despite lockdowns, we continued to offer a programme, albeit limited, quickly adapting to provide activities virtually and on-line throughout. We are starting to return to some sort of normality, though we rightly remain cautious about what the future might hold."

2022/2023 marks the 50th anniversary of the youth theatre and planning has already started on how it will be marked including a re-brand of the organisation, completion of its digital and technological ambitions and the development of the outdoor areas to reach their full potential.

Tickets for The Lion The Witch and The Wardrobe are £8 for adults with concessions (under 18's and over 65's) £6. The Saturday and Sunday performances are sold out and limited tickets remain for Friday (December 10th) at 7-30pm and Saturday (December 11th) at 7-30pm.