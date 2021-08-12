Curtains up as The Garrick returns to Burnley!

Rehearsals are under way

For several years, The Garrick has been on stage at the ACE Centre in Nelson.

But its 2021-22 season will be presented at its new home at Burnley Youth Theatre in Queen’s Park Road.

To showcase the theatre and its impressive facilities, a coffee morning is to be held at the Youth Theatre on Saturday. It will run from 10am until noon and as well as offering patrons the chance to look at the Garrick’s new home there will also be cake and book stalls and a raffle.

The performance season itself starts next month.

Teechers, by John Godber and directed by Marilyn Crowther is on stage from September 1st to 4th. It is a fast moving, highly entertaining play, evoking life in a secondary modern school, highlighting issues which are still relevant today.

From October 27th to 30th The Right Thing, written and directed by local playwright John Turley and co-directed by Helen Christie, will be the second play of the season. “We’ll Meet Again One Sunny Day” is the music which greets soldiers returning to East Lancashire in 1945, but for Frank and Alice storm clouds are threatening.

The first of the 2022 plays will be Be My Baby, by Amanda Whittington, directed by Alan Hargreaves from February 16th to 19th. This is another poignant drama about attitudes to the pregnancy of unmarried mothers in 1960s Britain, set against the backdrop of the memorable music of this period.

Prescription for Murder, by Norman Robbins, directed by Mark Storton from April 20th to 23rd is an exciting thriller, with many twists and turns, which will keep the audience guessing until the final unexpected denouement.

And the final lay of the season, subject to licence permission is Willy Russell’s Educating Rita, directed by Marilyn Crowther, from June 1st to 4th. A witty, yet poignant look at a working-class woman’s journey to improve her social circumstances through the pursuit of an Open University education.

The Garrick sees the return to its home town as a very exciting experience and has announced details of its season ticket and daily ticket prices.

Season tickets are now available at £40 for five excellent productions, £25 for students. At just £8 per play, £5 for students, this is a unique offer to become a patron of one of the North West’s oldest and most prestigious amateur dramatic societies.

The price of admission to any single play will be reduced from £12 to £10 and students will enjoy a generous new price of just £6 per performance while block booking groups of six or more people will pay only £8 per person.

To book tickets for any of our season’s 2021/2022 productions, contact our Ticket Secretary Martin Chadwick email: [email protected], text 07788 554939, or our answerphone service 01282 439997.