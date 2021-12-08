Last few tickets remaining for Burnley Youth Theatre’s Christmas production ‘The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe’

Burnley Youth Theatre's 'The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe' takes place this weekend

The cast of 30 talented young performers will be bringing the magical tale to life at their purpose-built venue in Queen' s Victoria Road from Friday until Sunday.

The whole team have been working around the clock to create an enchanting production packed full of fantastic costumes, a breathtaking set and a special surprise, guaranteed to put guests in the festive spirit.

Director Ollie Daley said: "It’s so good to be back with our annual christmas show at Burnley Youth Theatre to showcase the amazing talent of our young people.

"The hard work and dedication of everyone at Burnley Youth Theatre from the staff and volunteers right through to the parents/carers of the cast always makes me proud to be a part of this wonderful organisation.

"The production is magical and spectacular and a real celebration of theatre being back alive! Come and support the local theatre in Burnley by getting your tickets! You won’t regret it!"