Adam Partridge Auctioneers and Valuers to hold event at Pendle Village Mill

Adam Partridge Auctioneers and Valuers are to hold a valuation event at Pendle Village Mill later this week.

Taking place this Wednesday from 11am to 4pm, the valuation event will be held in conjunction with Burnley Lions Club. Adam Partridge and his valuers will be on-hand to give advice and auction valuations on your antiques, jewellery, and collectables with a view to selling at auction if you choose to do so.

The cost to get items valued is £1 per item or £3 for three or more with all money raised going to local causes. The event will feature ample parking while refreshments will be available at the Pendle Village Mill Tea Room.