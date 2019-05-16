Brand Finance Football 50: Burnley FC's £139m valuation sees Clarets ranked 32rd-most valuable brand in the world

Burnley FC have been ranked as the 32rd-most valuable brand in football by Brand Finance, the world's leading brand valuation and strategy consultancy, with their £139m valuation putting them ahead of the likes of Olympique De Marseille, Sevilla, Celtic, Benfica, and Lazio.

According to Brand Finance's Football 50 ranking 2019, the Clarets are still flying high despite their valuation being down 15% and them falling five places from last year's ranking, when their seventh-place finish and subsequent Europa League campaign saw a boost in their finances. Propelled by the riches of the Premier League, Sean Dyche's side still sit above a plethora European royalty in the table.

With six of the top 10 most valuable brands in football hailing from the Premier League in Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, and Spurs, the list is dominated by English clubs. Despite this, Spanish giants Real Madrid have knocked Man United off top spot to regain the title as the most valuable club brand for the first time in almost a decade with a valuation of €1.646 billion.

"The Premier’s TV broadcasting revenues outstrip all the other major European leagues - €2.9 billion versus LaLiga’s €1.2 billion in 2017, while commercial revenues are more than double the income of Serie A or Ligue 1," explained the report. "The Premier League is also the most widely followed league across Europe’s main football markets, according to Brand Finance’s original fan research."

With brand value defined as the net economic benefit that a brand owner would achieve by licensing the brand in the open market, five clubs join Real Madrid in having a valuation of over €1 billion: Man United (€1.472bn), Barcelona (€1.393bn), Bayern Munich (€1.314bn), Manchester City (€1.255bn), and Liverpool (€1.191bn), with these six accounting for over 40% of the overall brand value in the top 50 teams.

Also judging brand strength, the report has given Burnley a Brand Strength Index (BSI) score of 64.54 out of 100 and a AA- brand rating, ranking them as the 44th-most valuable football brand in world football down from 36th last year but still ahead of the likes of Bournemouth, Watford, Zenit St Petersburg, and Villareal CF.

The report can be found at: https://brandfinance.com/knowledge-centre/reports/brand-finance-football-50-2019/