Burnley estate agents' tackling food poverty as part of nationwide food bank push

A Burnley estate agents' have announced that they are participating in a nationwide push to collect 10,000 items of food and other essentials for local food banks.

On board with the initiative organised by the Relocation Agent Network, Petty Estate Agents have pledged their support for the #RANFoodbank10k, which between the 13th and 20th of June will see network members across the UK join forces to help tackle food poverty in the UK.

Encouraging everyone to visit any of their offices to donate any spare food items or other vital supplies like toiletries, Petty's donations will be supporting are the Salvation Army on Stanley Street in Nelson and SPE, a community enterprise project on Briercliffe Road in Burnley.

“We’re extremely grateful for all donations as they’re much needed," said Major Carol Ainsworth from the Salvation Army. "We’ve seen a sharp increase in people using our food bank especially since Universal Credit came into force and contrary to what most people think a lot of our service users are also people in work on very low income."

Neil Sharpe from SPE added: “Unlike many food banks, we deliver to people who have referrals from various agencies such as GPs, schools, or the Citizens Advice. We also have referring agencies themselves who will come and collect from us.

"Without food banks such as us and the Salvation Army many people in our area, including children and vulnerable people, just couldn’t feed themselves," added Neil.

Both causes have stated that they are in particular need of tinned protein (such as tuna, corned beef, meatballs etc), tinned custard and rice pudding, pasta and dried goods (especially cereals), pasta sauces, long-life milk, and toilet rolls.

Ian Bythell, Residential Director at Petty, said: “We’re thrilled to be taking part in this fundraising initiative, especially one that makes such a positive impact to those in need in our local community.

"Next time you pop to the supermarket, consider picking up an extra item and bringing it to our office during this week in June, we’d love to hit our target of collecting 10,000 items!” he added.