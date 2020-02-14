Burnley Football Club signs up new partner to design website

Burnley Football Club has signed up a company to design a website for its "By Official Appointment" programme.

The new website, to be designed by Blackburn-based 21Digital, will promote membership benefits to businesses in the Burnley area and facilitate signs-ups and enquiries about the scheme, supporting its aim to grow from 50 to 100 members.

Burnley FC club membership manager Paul Walsh said: “The BOA scheme was launched in recognition of the fact that, within the Burnley and Pendle region, there is a group of elite businesses who are very good at what they do and could also benefit from a closer relationship with Burnley FC.

“The programme has been established to leverage the buying power of the club’s loyal supporters, enabling BOA businesses to increase their customer base and net sales, and to formally bring together a family of businesses under one common banner.

“The new website will be aimed at promoting those benefits to both local businesses and fans, keeping members up-to-date with all the latest news and helping us increase membership overall, to the benefit of all stakeholders.”

Employing 11 at its offices in Blackburn, the 21Digital agency doubled its retained client roster to 40 accounts in 2019, with new client wins in the year including Farley’s Solicitors, PM+M and Euro Garages.

21Digital Technical Director Michael Cain said: “We’re very proud to have been commissioned to build the new website for Burnley FC BOA. As BOA members ourselves, we know first-hand the benefits membership can bring, so we’re really exciting about promoting that to other businesses in the region.”