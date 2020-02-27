Burnley pub sells at auction for £145,000

A vacant Burnley pub building has been snapped up at auction this week.

The former Black Bull in Marsden Road, Burnley, which was more recently used as an Indian restaurant, failed to sell when it went under the hammer for the first time in December.

But the imposing property, which offers potential for a variety of uses, was sold for £145,000 at Pugh Auction’s sale at the AJ Bell Stadium in Manchester on Tuesday.

The extensive accommodation was described as briefly comprising a dining area and bar together with an open plan kitchen, rear storage and w/c facilities. The first floor offers an additional dining area/function room with bar and further w/c facilities.

In addition, the first floor also provides living accommodation comprising two bedrooms, bathroom and kitchen.

The name of the buyer was not made public.