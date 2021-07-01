Businesses flouting Covid rules referred to police by Pendle Council

Coun. Nadeem Ahmed was speaking as the council's Environmental Health team has been out checking businesses from hairdressers to restaurants, takeaways to corner shop, pubs and gyms.

However, out of 353 businesses visited during June, 119 were not compliant and were deemed to be putting people at risk.

Pendle Council has produced six different fliers for each of the six towns in Pendle, which have just been delivered to the 40,000 homes across the borough.

Micky Duck in Nelson town centre

Coun. Ahmed said: “The fliers urge people to make a big difference by supporting local businesses but to take care and enjoy town centres and businesses in Pendle safely.

“We are reminding people to keep following the hands, face, space, fresh air, get vaccinated and get tested advice to stop the spread.

“With cases in Pendle high and the infection rates high, we have to keep up our guard and continue to do all we can protect ourselves, our families and businesses in our community."

Michael Duck, who leads Pendle Council’s Environmental Health Team, said: “A worrying number of businesses we have visited are not following rules.

“We have had to re-visit a third of the businesses the following day to make sure they have now put the Covid-secure measures in place which we flagged up during our inspection.

“The biggest issue we are finding is staff not wearing face coverings and businesses allowing too many customers in for people to keep a safe distance. One business was even allowing customers to sit at the bar – which is not allowed.

“We have had to pass on details of businesses not following the face covering rule to the police to enforce."

Anyone who is concerned that a business isn’t Covid-secure can let the Environmental Health Team know by filling in the Report a Business form on our website

www.pendle.gov.uk /coronavirus

This is also the website for businesses to visit to check Covid-secure requirements.

“We know it’s been a tough time for businesses,” added Coun. Ahmed.

“But it’s vital that they are Covid-secure so that we can reduce the spread of the virus. With cases still high and infection rates high, we cannot afford to take any risk.

“Our Environmental Health Team is also here to offer help and advice to help businesses get it right and we are happy for businesses to contact us."