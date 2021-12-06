Clitheroe HR firm launched in pandemic celebrates one year in business

Micky Marsden and Louise Payne

That leap paid off and on December 14th, they are set to celebrate their first birthday in business!

The pair, who between them have over 30 years of HR experience, had a vision of how they could help local businesses through the pandemic and beyond. JaRo HR was born and they haven’t looked back since.

Micky said: “We went into business with our eyes open to the current climate, however, we were passionate about the support we could provide and have been very lucky over the past year to be able to work with some amazing local businesses."

Louise added: “We’re over the moon with what we have achieved over the past year, despite being up against a pandemic. We’re looking forward to our future and supporting more local businesses with all their HR and Development needs.”