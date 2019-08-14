Colne aerospace company ready to host for 'Trawden's answer to Glastonbury'

An aerospace and engineering company in Trawden is gearing up to host a second Family Day to invite members of the local community to get to know them better following the success of last year's event



Planning to make Family Day Part 2 even bigger and better than last year's iteration, ELE Advanced Technologies are putting on a large-scale meet-and-greet on September 7th for local residents. Dubbed "Trawden's answer to Glastonbury", the event will hopefully allow people to get to know their neighbours a bit better and encourage community integration.

Set to feature a large marquee, a sound system, a children's magician, face painting, an inflatable ground-based bungee and inflatable army-style assault course, archery (with an instructor), laser clay pigeon-shooting, a fire engine for people to explore, and free food and drink from various food stalls, Family Day Part 2 is set to be a bona fide bonanza.

"Here at ELE Advanced Technologies, we like to involve the community and consider our neighbours as much as possible," said Lee Whittaker​, IT and business systems manager at the company. "Following the huge success of our first Family Day last year, we're now planning our bigger and better Family Day Part 2.

"We will also be hosting factory tours, although these will be strictly guided and will obviously adhere to the appropriate health and safety regulations," Lee added.

ELE, located on Cotton Tree Lane in Colne, was founded in 1955 as a supplier of compressor blades for Rolls Royce and moved to their current address in 2002. In 2007 they opened their Slovakia branch, and have been growing rapidly over the past decade, working to manufacture specialist products for industries such as aerospace, power generation, and commercial diesel.