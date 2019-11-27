Colne BID spreads some Christmas cheer

Christmas cheer is being extended to business across Colne this year in the form of a free real Christmas wreath with battery operated lights.

The Colne BID team has worked with Hedgehogg Florists around the clock to deliver 100 wreaths to the BID team, which is now delivering them to businesses. If demand is even greater than this, the BID team will step up to provide even more festive wreaths.

BID Board member, Jane Turner, whose brainchild this was, explained: “We thought lit wreaths on businesses all over the town centre would make a real visual impact and act as a sign that Colne businesses are ready to trade over the Festive Season.”

The BID Board directors, who are all volunteers, hail from businesses large and small across the BID area and have worked hard to get the wreaths to businesses in time for Colne Town Council’s Christmas in Colne event this forthcoming weekend.

If any businesses want a wreath they should e-mail: manager@colnebid.co.uk.

Colne BID chairman, Stuart Wilson, said: “We would like the wreaths back in January, so Open Gate’s Community Garden can compost them."

The following weekend is Small Business Saturday (December 7th) which is usually an occasion that individual businesses promote to encourage Colners to shop locally. Colne BID is taking the day to a whole new level to drive footfall in the town.

Throughout Small Business Saturday, Colne BID will provide live Christmas musical entertainment, ensuring a range of special characters will be mingling with shoppers over lunchtime and early afternoon.

It is even rumoured that Father Christmas himself with his reindeer, Roger, is preparing to make his second visit to Colne in a week to meet good boys and girls and hear about their Christmas plans.