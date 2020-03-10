Colne firm's significant investment ensures history remains in local area

Colne based firm Bellwoven has made a significant investment in new equipment.

Bellwoven, a packaging company which specialises in the design, manufacture and supply of garment accessories for clothing brands across the world, has added a new Focus LX6 to its production facility in New Market Street.

With much production moving overseas, this significant investment is a major morale boost to staff and ensures a piece of history remains in the local area.

Bellwoven started in 1958 in the weaving industry, which it continued until as recent as 2004. A management buyout in 1990 was the start of many changes up until a total restructure of the business in 2011.

Steve Doney, co-owner, said: “We have accounts where the quality is absolute paramount and felt we were not quite achieving this with our current equipment so turned to Focus.

"We have many Focus machines and knew they would produce the results we are looking for. The quality is exceptional. Quite simply, they are the Rolls-Royce of garment label machines."

Focus technical sales manager Antony Cotton added: "We are delighted that Bellwoven has chosen Focus as the preferred supplier for their latest press requirement."