American diner-style takeaway set to open in Burnley

The new takeaway will be located in Briercliffe Shopping Centre. Photo: Google

Burnley Council has approved the scheme for the retail unit in Briercliffe Shopping Centre.

A Design and Access statement submitted with the application said: “It is the applicant’s understanding that the unit was previously occupied by a discounted carpet shop but has been vacant for approximately two years.

“The applicant is currently a pharmacy manager in the local area. He is passionate about food and wishes to provide a premium American diner-style cheeseburger, cakes and soft drinks takeaway experience to the Briercliffe community.”