Burnley firm Boohoo praised for 'wonderful' Pendleside Hospice gesture

Boohoo's distribution centre in Burnley

The firm has been regularly donating boxes of new fashionwear, under their brand labels Karen Millen, Coast, Boohoo and boohooMAN, to Pendleside’s 10 retail shops.

And last weekend, as headline sponsors of the Silcock’s Manchester Winter Wonderland, at Eventcity, they donated 50 tickets to be shared between bereaved families cared for by

Pendleside, and hospice staff’s families.

Helen McVey, chief executive at Pendleside, said: “Boohoo has supported Pendleside in different ways for several years. Recently, they have stepped up that support and

their generosity is very much appreciated.

“I am told that all of the adults, children and grandchildren who attended the winter wonderland had a great time.

"Some of them are spending their first Christmas without loved ones who have passed away in the last 12 months.

“I would like to thank Boohoo and it’s staff for making such a wonderful gesture.”