Calico Homes to create 34 new affordable homes in Burnley

Calico Homes has invested more than £5m into the 34-home site, which is being built in Sycamore Avenue, Gannow.

Homes England provided more than £1.4m funding specifically for the project, which will help to meet growing demand for this specific type of housing in the area.

Construction started this week and will create a mixture of new homes available for affordable letting.

CGI of the Sycamore Avenue homes

The land has laid derelict for a number of years and had been branded an eyesore by members of the public, while also attracting bouts of anti-social behaviour.

The project will create a mixture of one and two-bed apartments, two and three-bed houses, and one and two-bed cottage flats.

All homes will benefit from allocated parking spaces, landscaping and gardens, with the ground floor apartments featuring level access showers.

Work is due to be completed in December 2022.