Moorhouse's joins fellow brewers to create 'Best of Lancashire' case

As well as a couple of Moorhouse’s beers, the 12-pack boasts beers from nine other brewers - Accidental Brewery, Avid Brewing Co, Beer Brothers Brewing Co, Chain House Brewing Co, Crankshaft Brewery, Farm Yard Ales, Northern Whisper Brewing Co, Problem Child Brewing and Rivington Brewing Co – and showcases the breadth and diversity of the north-west’s local beer scene.

This is the first time so many Lancashire breweries have joined forces on this scale and it offers local beer lovers the chance to sample the very best products from some of the county’s leading brewers.

Antonia Price, marketing manager of Moorhouse’s Brewery, said: “The last 18 months has been a very tough time for the brewing trade, so we wanted to use Lancashire Day as a way of celebrating the real talent that is right here in the county.

The Best of Lancashire case

"Lancashire boasts some of the most innovative small breweries in the whole of the UK so it’s fantastic to bring them together for the very first time. The Best of Lancashire is a true representation of the county’s brewing expertise and we are proud to bring it to the public.”

The Best of Lancashire pack is available to buy from now until the end of December.

In the spirit of Lancashire Day, Moorhouse’s has also teamed up with East Lancashire Railway to create a brand new and limited edition 4.5% pale ale called The Flying Hopsman.